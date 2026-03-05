PNP backs gov’t campaign vs fake news

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has pledged full support for the national government’s intensified campaign against fake news, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to combat misinformation.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police organization has streamlined its operations to support the recent alliance between the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and various newspaper organizations aimed at addressing the spread of false information, particularly on social media.

He said the police force is prepared to provide technical and enforcement support for the initiative.

“We are intensifying our 24/7 cyber patrolling and we are prepared to link our monitoring systems with the Anti-Fake News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office for faster response,” Nartatez said.

The PCO on 4 March signed a memorandum of understanding with major newspaper organizations in the country to strengthen efforts against misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms.

The partnership aims to monitor and verify news circulating in both traditional and online media to ensure the public receives accurate information.

Nartatez also acknowledged the role of the media in countering misinformation, noting that journalists often receive early reports about incidents that require verification.

He said the fight against fake news begins at the grassroots level, where local police units serve as the first line of verification.

“Our local police are the frontliners. Sila ang unang nag-ve-verify sa baba,” he said.

The PNP chief directed all police units nationwide to use their official social media accounts to promptly debunk rumors and false information circulating in their respective communities.

He also instructed units to coordinate closely with local leaders to prevent the spread of viral hoaxes.

“Spreading fake news and wrong and malicious information is not only a public safety concern, but could also involve national security matters. We will continue to do our part in ensuring the protection of the public in cyberspace,” Nartatez said.