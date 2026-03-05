PNP backs drive vs misinformation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formally committed its resources to a national campaign against misinformation, following a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to combat the spread of false information.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the PNP chief, said Thursday that the organization is streamlining its operations to support a new alliance between the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and major newspaper outlets.

The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding on 4 March, aims to monitor and verify news circulating on digital and traditional platforms.

Nartatez said the police force is ready to provide the technical and enforcement “backbone” for the initiative.

“We are intensifying our 24/7 cyber patrolling, and we are prepared to link our monitoring systems with the Anti-Fake News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office for faster response,” Nartatez said in a statement.

The police chief stressed that the effort begins at the grassroots level, noting that local officers are often the first to verify reports on the ground. He instructed all police units to use their official social media pages to immediately debunk local rumors and coordinate with community leaders to stop viral hoaxes.

Nartatez acknowledged the media’s role in the campaign, noting that journalists are often the first to receive information that requires verification.