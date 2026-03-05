PHLPost launches national letter-writing competition for young Filipinos

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched the National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People, inviting students across the country to rediscover the value of handwritten letters while developing their writing skills.

The annual competition encourages young Filipinos to reflect on meaningful social themes and promote friendship and understanding with youth around the world through the timeless craft of letter writing.

This year’s theme, “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world,” challenges participants to think about the importance of genuine relationships in an era dominated by instant messaging and social media.

PHLPost said the contest aims to inspire students to express their thoughts with sincerity, creativity, and depth through handwritten communication.

The competition is open to students aged 9 to 15 years old from both public and private schools nationwide. The first prize winner will receive P25,000 and will represent the Philippines in the international competition organized by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in Berne, Switzerland.

Entries must be handwritten in English or Filipino, original, and limited to 800 words. The deadline for submission is 10 April 2026.

PHLPost said the initiative gives young Filipinos an opportunity not only to gain national recognition but also to share their voices with a global audience through thoughtful and heartfelt letters.

Participants must place their entries in a brown envelope and submit them via Domestic Express Mail Service (DEMS) to the PHLPost Business Lines Department at the Manila Central Post Office Annex II Building in Ermita, Manila.

Complete mechanics and submission guidelines are available through PHLPost’s official information page for the competition.

PHLPost said the initiative highlights the enduring power of handwritten messages, noting that while many digital messages disappear quickly, letters can be kept, reread, and treasured for years.