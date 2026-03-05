P4M boost strengthens Muntinlupa women’s hub

The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its KADIWA Financial Grant Assistance Program, released P2.5 million to modernize the Muntinlupa Training and Resource Center for Women (MTRCW). The city government added P1.5 million, completing the total investment for the facility.

The improved center is now equipped with upgraded meat and fish processing machines, allowing women’s cooperatives to produce preservative-free tapa, tocino, longganisa, bangus and other value-added products at a higher standard. The enhancements are expected to improve food safety compliance, raise product quality and help local producers compete in wider markets.

DA Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs Atty. Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra underscored the long-term economic impact of the support.

“This isn’t just a turnover of equipment. It’s a concrete step to empower women, enhance income, and strengthen food security in the community,” she said.

Sen. Imee Marcos described the assistance as a boost to women-driven businesses and grassroots development.

“Through KADIWA, we provide women the tools to grow businesses, produce quality food, and build stronger communities,” she said during Women’s Month.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon welcomed the partnership between national and local government, saying it strengthens livelihoods in the city.

“This assistance strengthens Muntinlupa’s economy and uplifts our women. Programs like this make a tangible difference for the community,” he said.

Officials said the upgraded facility positions MTRCW as a sustainable hub for women entrepreneurs, supporting skills development and stable income while contributing to local food security and inclusive economic growth.