No vice mayor named in Initao case – PRO-10

The Police Regional Office 10 (PRO-10) has clarified that its regional director did not identify any vice mayor from Lanao del Sur as a suspect in the 16 February shooting incident in Barangay Tubigan, Initao, Misamis Oriental.

Contrary to online claims, Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano only referred to the suspect as a “political figure outside Region 10.”

PRO-10 is coordinating with its legal team regarding misleading reports.

The attack left a 31-year-old woman dead and a minor injured. Investigators said the surviving victim positively identified the suspect along with one unidentified accomplice, and established that the motive was personal. A case for murder and frustrated murder has been referred to the Office of the Prosecutor.