NAPOLCOM holds exit briefing in Zambales

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) held an exit briefing in this province at the Balin Sambali in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales on 4 March 2026.

NAPOLCOM Regional Office III Regional Director Evangeline R. Almirante led the Exit Briefing -NAPOLCOM Inspection and Assessment CY 2026, and was attended by the full force of the Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO).

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. and ZPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Benjamin P. Ariola welcomed Almirante during the said exit briefing. Provincial Staff, Force Commanders, and Chiefs of Police from various localities in Zambales attended the briefing.

Almirante shared the result of the said inspection and analysis of the operation, administration and management of the ZPPO. She expressed her gratitude to the local government units and the Provincial Government for the support given to the police force here.

Governor Ebdane said that the police should be careful when dealing with others due to their position as law enforcers, adding that they won’t be forever in the same position. He urged the police to continue to do what is right, assuring that the Provincial Government will always support them.

For his part, Police Col. Ariola said that his office and the whole ZPPO will further improve the peace and order, as well as the public’s safety in Zambales. He assured that he and the men and women of the ZPPO will wholeheartedly serve the people of Zambales.

The said exit briefing is part of an annual program by the NAPOLCOM that aims to ensure that the offices of the PNP fulfill their duties with the highest standards and continue to serve with integrity and dedication to the masses.