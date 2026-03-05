Marcos: Commuter-friendly structures not difficult to build

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. was all smiles as he visited the newly established EDSA-Kamuning bus station in Quezon City this Wednesday.

The new station was opened to the public a whole nine months after Marcos himself ordered for the demolition of “Mount Kamuning” which had gained notoriety for its sheer nine-meter tall height.

Marcos was accompanied by first lady Liza Marcos, son Vincent Marcos, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, and Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez during the visit.

Prior to stepping foot on the new structure, Marcos took some time to investigate the old footbridge which raised safety concerns from the public.