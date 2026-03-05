Marcos: Commuter-friendly structures not difficult to build

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. was all smiles as he visited the newly established EDSA-Kamuning bus station in Quezon City this Wednesday.
The new station was opened to the public a whole nine months after Marcos himself ordered for the demolition of “Mount Kamuning” which had gained notoriety for its sheer nine-meter tall height.
Marcos was accompanied by first lady Liza Marcos, son Vincent Marcos, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, and Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez during the visit.
Prior to stepping foot on the new structure, Marcos took some time to investigate the old footbridge which raised safety concerns from the public.
“Well the old one is not very good at all, at tsaka hindi mo ma-realize pag nandito ka sa baba gumagalaw pala yan pag may dumadaan,” answered Marcos when asked about his experience on Mt. Kamuning.
Opting to provide a safer pathway for commuters, the president inked a deal on August 28, 2025 to have a new station built to replace it. The Kamuning Busway Station was said to have cost over P87 million.
“The first time we saw it nung ininspeksyon namin yung MRT, sabi ko talaga hindi praktikal yung kanilang ginawa, kaya ngayon etong bago naayos natin ito within four months, ang pangako satin ay anim na buwan, eh apat na buwan palang ay tapos na,” he explained.
Marcos said that the creation of the terminal was an effort to improve the “commuter experience” of nearly 750,000 Filipinos that use the buses and trains on a daily basis.
“Ito naman ay kaya naman palang gawin, hindi naman ganun kahirap at basta desidido tayo na ayusin natin ang commuter experience,” he stated.
The station features elevators on either end and also provides a wheelchair lift for persons with disabilities to have the capacity to utilize the station without any issues.
Marcos noted that he will see to it that the facilities are properly maintained and working at all times.
As for Mt. Kamuning, the president affirmed that he still plans on having it be demolished since the new station will serve as the lone footbridge across MRT-3.
“Wala na yung Mount Kamuning, tatanggalin na namin yung Mount Kamuning para tuloy tuloy na, dito nalang ang gagamitin,” he emphasized.