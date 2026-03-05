Manhunt on vs Parañaque complex shooter

Police launched a manhunt Thursday for a gunman who opened fire on a basketball court inside a condominium complex, killing two people and wounding four others.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Azure Urban Resort Residences along West Service Road in Barangay Marcelo Green.

Parañaque City police chief Nicolas Piñon said the suspect, a 59-year-old resident and unit owner at the complex, allegedly used a 9mm pistol in the attack. Security footage reportedly shows the man leaving his unit and entering the basketball court’s main gate before firing indiscriminately.

“Based on the footage, he just entered,” Piñon said. “After coming down from his unit, he suddenly entered the basketball court and opened fire there.”

Two victims were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The four wounded victims were reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday.

Investigators recovered several 9mm cartridge cases, deformed bullets, and metallic fragments from the scene.

A witness told DAILY TRIBUNE that the attack happened so fast that victims had no time to react. One victim was reportedly sitting on the sidelines with his back turned when the shooter entered.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled the compound on foot. Police are currently conducting “hot pursuit” and dragnet operations in coordination with local village officials.

Azure Property Management said in a statement Thursday that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and that the safety of residents remains its “highest priority.”

However, some residents took to social media to express concern over an alleged lack of transparency, claiming that posts about the shooting were being removed from community pages.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.