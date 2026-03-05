Illegal Agusan del Sur mining ring busted

AGUSAN DEL SUR — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday arrested five suspects, including two Chinese nationals, in a major illegal mining operation in Purok 8 Blocking, Barangay Wasian, Rosario, on 3 March.

The operation was a joint effort by Police Regional Office (PRO) 13, Rosario Municipal Police Station, and personnel from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) — Bunawan. Authorities apprehended “Chen,” 50, and “Ty,” 55, both identified as financiers of the illegal operation. Three local suspects were also taken into custody: “Boy,” 36, a laborer; “Jean,” 36, a backhoe operator; and “Jenny,” 41, a resident of the area.

During the raid, police seized mining equipment and materials valued at over P6.1 million, including excavators, a generator set with a water pump, and other paraphernalia used for illegal extraction.

Chief PNP P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operatives for their work, highlighting the PNP’s commitment to protecting the environment.

“We will not tolerate activities that destroy our natural resources and violate our laws. This success is the result of the diligent cooperation between our police force and partner agencies,” Nartatez said.

Charges for violations of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 (Republic Act 7942) will be filed with the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

Nartatez added that the accomplishment underscores the PNP’s dedication to focused, results-oriented operations under the “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas” initiative, ensuring service that is fast, honest, and felt by the community.