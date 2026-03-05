HVI falls in Muntinlupa buy-bust; P387K shabu seized

A 57-year-old woman listed as high-value individual was arrested by operatives of the Muntinlupa City Police Station in a buy-bust operation that led to the seizure of suspected shabu.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Ayang, a resident of Barangay Bayanan, Muntinlupa City, was apprehended at her residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Recovered during the operation were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 57 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P387,600, one P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, and one black pouch used by the suspect.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Illegal Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested suspect was brought to the station's drug enforcement unit office for proper documentation and investigation prior to the filing of appropriate criminal complaints.