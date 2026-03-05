House panel backs bill creating green industrial zones

A bill seeking to establish “green industrial zones” to promote development through clean energy and sustainable industries gained momentum after it was approved at the committee level in the House of Representatives.

“I would like to thank my esteemed colleagues for recognizing the potential of green industrial zones in spurring development especially in the countryside,” Solid North Party-list Rep. Ching Bernos, author of House Bill No. 3112, said.

House Bill No. 3112, or the proposed Green Industrial Zone Program bill, was approved during a joint meeting of the House committees on economic affairs and trade and industry earlier this week.

The measure proposes the allocation of an initial P5 billion for the establishment of green industrial zones in strategic locations across the country, particularly in underdeveloped areas with strong potential for renewable energy, sustainable raw materials and green entrepreneurship.

Bernos said the program will prioritize regions such as Northern Luzon, including the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region and nearby provinces.

He said these areas have strong potential for industries such as bamboo processing, agro-industrial manufacturing, eco-textiles, solar assembly and sustainable packaging.

Under the proposal, locations for green industrial zones will be selected based on several criteria including environmental suitability and zoning alignment, proximity to renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, solar and biomass, and the availability of labor for green job generation.

Other factors include access to transportation, utilities and logistics infrastructure, the presence of enterprises aligned with green standards and the availability of shared services such as waste treatment, eco-friendly packaging and skills training facilities.

Bernos also highlighted the job-generating potential of the measure.

Under the proposal, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority would establish a Green Skills Training and Certification track focusing on renewable energy systems installation and maintenance, sustainable construction and retrofitting, eco-design and sustainable packaging, bamboo and indigenous material processing, organic agro-processing and waste recovery, composting and recycling enterprises.

“Through green industries, we have a chance to pursue sustainable growth while minimizing environmental damage and reducing our carbon footprint. Hindi lang tayo makalilikha ng trabaho, masisiguro din natin na walang dagdag na masamang epekto sa kalikasan ang progreso," Bernos said.