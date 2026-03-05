House OKs financial literacy course for tech-voc schools

The recently approved personal financial literacy course in the curriculum of technical-vocational institutions is a critical step toward building financially empowered communities.

“Financial literacy is an essential life skill. By equipping our students and trainees with the knowledge to manage their finances responsibly, we empower them to make informed financial decisions, avoid debt traps and scams, and secure a more stable future for themselves and their families,” said Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla.

She added that the measure is particularly important for Filipinos entering the workforce, many of whom will eventually support their families or pursue opportunities abroad.

“Our workers are among the country’s greatest assets. It is important that aside from technical skills, they also possess the financial knowledge needed to manage their income wisely, save for the future, and achieve long-term financial security,” she said.

On third and final reading, the House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 7628, a measure mandating the inclusion of a Personal Financial Literacy Course in the curriculum of technical-vocational institutions and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority training centers.

The measure, primarily authored by Mercado-Revilla, consolidates several legislative proposals aimed at strengthening financial literacy among Filipino learners, workers and trainees nationwide.

HB 7628 seeks to institutionalize financial education within the Technical-Vocational Education and Training system to ensure that graduates are equipped not only with technical competencies but also with financial knowledge and practical skills needed for responsible money management and long-term economic security.

Under the measure, all public and private technical-vocational institutions and TESDA training centers will be required to offer the course as part of the TVET curriculum.

Students must obtain a passing grade in the subject as a requirement for graduation or completion of their training program.

The course will cover key topics including the fundamentals of personal finance, time value of money, consumer behavior in the Philippine context, debt management and rehabilitation, savings and emergency fund development, investment planning, retirement planning, insurance planning, credit scoring and credit reports, and the responsible use of digital financial platforms and payment systems.

It will also include lessons on cybersecurity awareness and consumer protection.

Lawmakers said integrating financial literacy into technical-vocational education will help young Filipinos develop disciplined financial habits early, allowing them to better manage their earnings, avoid excessive debt and prepare for future financial needs such as business ventures, home ownership, education and retirement.

To ensure the quality and relevance of the program, TESDA will collaborate with key financial regulatory agencies, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Insurance Commission.

These agencies will help develop curriculum standards, academic materials and guidelines for the course, ensuring that the program aligns with national financial education policies and best practices.