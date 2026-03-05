House justice panel gives Duterte 10 days to answer impeachment raps

The House Committee on Justice has entered the third stage of impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte after formally directing her to submit her response within a non-extendable 10-day period.

Justice Committee Chair Atty. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro of Batangas City said the panel had already served notice to the Vice President after two impeachment complaints were found sufficient in form and substance.

“Kagaya po ng narinig nyo kahapon bago nag-adjourned ang Committee nag-issue na po tayo ng notice sa Vice President for her to file her answer to the two impeachment complaints sa loob po ng non-extendable period of 10 days,” Luistro said.

She explained that the proceedings have now reached the stage where the parties exchange pleadings and begin submitting evidence before the committee.

“Kamukha ng nasabi ko before, we call this responsive pleadings. Kaya responsive dahil nagsasagutan sila. Ito yung tinatawag na nating third stage. Lahat dokumento ang umaandar,” she said.

Luistro also emphasized that the rules provide a clear deadline for the committee’s work, measured in session days rather than calendar days.

“The only prescriptive period that was provided by the rules is the period of 60 session days within which the Justice Committee should be able to transmit the committee report to the plenary,” Luistro said.

She clarified the distinction when asked whether the timeline was based on calendar days.

“No. This is session days. Ang nakita ko lang sa rules na calendar days ay iyong period ng filing ng responsive pleadings, the rest are session days,” Luistro said.