Marcos Jr. seals law extending EDCOM

To continue overseeing education reforms and aligning the country’s education system with national development and workforce needs, Malacanang on Thursday announced that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law the extension of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) for another two years.

The signed Republic Act (RA) 12315 amends RA 11899, extending the commission’s life beyond its original three-year term, which ended in December 2025.

“Upon completion of the initial three-year mandate, the Commission shall continue to operate for an additional period of two years to conduct further research and consultations as may be necessary, and to exercise oversight over the implementation of the National Education and Workforce Development Plans,” the law stated.

The new law stipulates that EDCOM 2 will work closely with key government agencies such as the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of Health, as well as Congress and other partners, forming a commission, to help improve the country’s education system and ensure that learning programs support students’ needs and future job opportunities.

The collaboration aims to ensure that the country’s education and training programs are aligned with national development plans and the skills needed in the job market, while supporting long-term improvements in the education system.

Further, the commission is directed to guide policy reforms that align curricula, teaching methods, and assessment systems with global standards and measurable learning outcomes, ensuring that Philippine education meets international standards.

EDCOM 2 is also tasked to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to address gaps in school infrastructure, learning resources, training, and the professional development of teachers and school leaders to create a safe, inclusive, and effective learning environment.

Moreover, the commission is mandated to update the national education agenda and roadmap to integrate advancements in artificial intelligence, digital and green technologies, and other emerging innovations to future-proof the education system and improve the country’s competitiveness and workforce readiness.

The funding needed to implement this law will come from the Senate and House of Representatives' available budgets.

Subsequently, the amount needed to continue carrying out the law, including any budget shortages, will be included in the annual national budget, following existing budgeting and auditing rules.

The law, signed on 4 March, shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.