EDCOM 2 mandate to bolster education reforms extended

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure extending the term of the Second Congressional Commission on Education for another two years to ensure the continuity of national teaching and workforce reforms.
Republic Act 12315, signed 4 March, amends the law that created the commission, known as EDCOM 2. The extension allows the body to continue its mandate beyond its original December 2025 expiration.
Under the new law, the commission is authorized to conduct further research and consultations while exercising oversight on national education and workforce development plans.
The group will collaborate with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), among other agencies.
House Speaker Faustino Dy III praised the move Thursday, stating that the extension signals the government’s serious commitment to education reform.
“This is not a simple extension,” Dy said in a statement. “It is a clear message that the reforms we started must be finished, deepened, and ensured to have a long-lasting impact on the lives of our students and teachers.”
Dy noted that the 2026 General Appropriations Act includes a record P1.3 trillion for the education sector, the largest allocation in Philippine history.