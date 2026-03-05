EDCOM 2 mandate to bolster education reforms extended

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure extending the term of the Second Congressional Commission on Education for another two years to ensure the continuity of national teaching and workforce reforms.

Republic Act 12315, signed 4 March, amends the law that created the commission, known as EDCOM 2. The extension allows the body to continue its mandate beyond its original December 2025 expiration.

Under the new law, the commission is authorized to conduct further research and consultations while exercising oversight on national education and workforce development plans.