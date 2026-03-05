DTI cuts consumer complaints backlog by half after mediation drive

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that it has reduced its backlog of consumer complaints by half following a five-day mediation marathon conducted in February.
From 1,236 consumer complaints recorded as of 31 December 2025, the DTI’s Fair Trade Group (FTG) and Regional Operations Group brought the number down to 573 cases as of 27 February 2026.
The reduction followed the mediation marathon held from 23 to 27 February, which mobilized 30 mediation officers from DTI regional offices with support from the Conflict Resolution Group Foundation (CoRe Group).
The agency said the focused effort allowed faster settlement of long-standing cases and quicker action on consumer claims.
All remaining cases are currently undergoing mediation.
Most of the resolved complaints involved issues related to consumer product services and warranties, product quality and safety, and sales promotions.
These concerns directly affect consumers’ ability to secure refunds, address product defects, and process warranty or replacement claims.
The DTI-FTG also convened major e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Foodpanda to improve coordination and accelerate the handling of digital consumer complaints.
During the dialogue, the platforms committed to strengthening their internal teams, increasing capacity and expediting the resolution of pending claims, recognizing that a significant number of complaints stem from online transactions.
According to the DTI, the reduction in pending complaints means consumers can expect faster refunds, quicker product replacements and shorter waiting times for dispute resolution.
“By ensuring a fair and efficient process, the DTI not only supports consumer rights but also provides a clear framework for compliant businesses to resolve disputes. These initiatives reaffirm the DTI’s commitment to strengthening and advancing consumer welfare programs and maintaining public trust through the timely and efficient resolution of consumer concerns,” the DTI said in a statement Thursday.