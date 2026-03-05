DTI cuts consumer complaints backlog by half after mediation drive

The reduction followed the mediation marathon held from 23 to 27 February, which mobilized 30 mediation officers from DTI regional offices with support from the Conflict Resolution Group Foundation (CoRe Group).

The agency said the focused effort allowed faster settlement of long-standing cases and quicker action on consumer claims.

All remaining cases are currently undergoing mediation.

Most of the resolved complaints involved issues related to consumer product services and warranties, product quality and safety, and sales promotions.