Doomsday on evil

The Middle East conflict imparts a lesson to a tyrannical regime that its hold on power is not unending, which is what the combined operation of the United States and Israel against Iran is all about.

The ongoing conflict traces its roots to longstanding tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursch gave DAILY TRIBUNE’S Straight Talk a narration on how the coalition with the United States began.

In her account during the Tribune News on Cue program, the seeds of the war were sown years ago, with the Iranian regime posing a persistent threat to both Israel and the United States.

The threat had been recognized by the US for decades, manifesting in acts of terror such as the 1983 bombing of the US barracks in Beirut, the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, and subsequent incidents in 1994 and after.