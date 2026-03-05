Doomsday on evil

The Middle East conflict imparts a lesson to a tyrannical regime that its hold on power is not unending, which is what the combined operation of the United States and Israel against Iran is all about.
The ongoing conflict traces its roots to longstanding tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.
Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursch gave DAILY TRIBUNE’S Straight Talk a narration on how the coalition with the United States began.
In her account during the Tribune News on Cue program, the seeds of the war were sown years ago, with the Iranian regime posing a persistent threat to both Israel and the United States.
The threat had been recognized by the US for decades, manifesting in acts of terror such as the 1983 bombing of the US barracks in Beirut, the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, and subsequent incidents in 1994 and after.
Demonstrations in Iran frequently featured the burning of American and Israeli flags, accompanied by chants of “death to America” and “death to Israel,” underscoring the regime’s ideological hostility.
The nuclear dimension escalated in 2015 under President Obama, when the international community, led by the US, reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran.
Iran failed to uphold its end of the deal, concealing aspects of its nuclear program, refusing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access and continuing its covert moves.
Upon taking office, President Donald Trump swiftly withdrew from the agreement, citing Iran’s non-compliance as a core reason, marking a turning point that intensified US-Israeli coordination against what was seen as a global menace.
Kursch highlighted the “very close and unique partnership” between President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been pivotal in the offensive against Iran.
Discussions on the Iranian threat intensified during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington in November of last year. Intelligence-sharing between the two nations, ongoing for years, revealed Iran’s escalating capabilities and intention to “annihilate Israel.”
“The immediate catalyst for the current war came in June 2025, during a 12-day Israeli military operation. Amid this, the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, deploying B-2 bombers to strike at Iranian nuclear facilities with precision and effectiveness,” Kursch said.
Rather than prompting Iran to negotiate, the US-led mission provoked a defiant response, with the regime relocating its ballistic missiles and nuclear assets deeper underground into fortified bunkers, rendering them impervious to further aerial assaults. This development was perceived as an imminent threat that accelerated the joint planning.
By early 2026, the conflict erupted into full-scale operations. The US then initiated Operation Epic Fury, while Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion, two separate but tightly coordinated campaigns.
These involve precise missile and bomb strikes targeting the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure, command centers, and nuclear sites, explicitly avoiding civilian areas or the Iranian populace, with whom Israel claims no quarrel.
Israel’s compact but technologically advanced military, bolstered by cutting-edge innovations, complements the US’ capabilities. The ambassador emphasized that this is not a new conflict but the culmination of years of unchecked Iranian aggression, with the allied forces aiming to neutralize the threat to global stability.
It is, in a way, the continuation of the war against Hamas after the massacre of Israelis and other nationals on 7 October 2023.
In a nutshell, Kursch said, it is a battle between good and evil.