DA orders nationwide survey over alleged substandard farm inputs

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered a nationwide ground survey of farmer-beneficiaries as the agency intensifies its investigation into alleged substandard seeds, questionable fertilizer grades and unreliable farm machinery distributed under government programs.

“We want to hear from the actual beneficiaries,” Tiu Laurel said. “Kung may problema sa after-sales service o may depekto ang kagamitan, lalabas iyan sa survey.”

The survey will be conducted region by region and will cover recipients of machinery, post-harvest facilities, seeds and fertilizers distributed by the DA and its attached agencies, including the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization.

Farmers and cooperatives will be asked about equipment performance, availability of spare parts, after-sales service and their overall satisfaction with the equipment and farm inputs provided through government programs.

Tiu Laurel said complaints raised by a farmers’ group are being taken seriously, although regular audits have not shown systemic irregularities.

He directed that the deeper investigation be completed within March, with a formal report to be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and congressional agriculture oversight committees after Holy Week.

The DA’s Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority has also investigated two fertilizer firms in the Caraga Region for alleged violations and is preparing initial legal action.

“We are not sweeping anything under the rug,” Tiu Laurel said. “If there are shortcomings or wrongdoings, we will address them.”