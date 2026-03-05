NSC says Filipinos linked to China caught in espionage operations

The National Security Council (NSC) said Wednesday night that Philippine authorities have uncovered and stopped espionage activities involving Filipinos allegedly linked to China.

In a statement, the NSC said the individuals involved were Filipino nationals who have already admitted their participation in the spying operations.

"For reasons of national security, we cannot discuss identities, methods, or timelines so as not to jeopardize ongoing operations. Nonetheless, necessary actions have been taken against the individuals concerned -- all Filipino nationals -- who have all confessed their complicity in espionage activities and are cooperating with authorities," the NSC said.

The council did not provide further details on how the illegal activities were addressed, citing security concerns.

However, it disclosed that the suspects were arrested through multi-agency operations conducted under the government’s Insider Threat Program against espionage and other national security risks.

Reports indicated that the alleged Chinese-led espionage network in the Philippines targeted young Filipino government employees who had access to sensitive information related to the country’s military and security programs.

“We assure the public that safeguards are in place and working, and our security agencies remain proactive and vigilant, leading to the success of Philippine counterintelligence operations,” the NSC said.

The security council also urged Congress to prioritize the passage of the proposed Anti-Espionage Bill to update existing laws, many of which were enacted during the Commonwealth era.

It also called for the approval of the proposed Anti-Foreign Malign Influence and Interference Act, which seeks to penalize attempts "to disrupt and manipulate the political, military, economic, or social outcomes of another nation, to advance the actor's interests through covert, deceptive, corrupting or coercive actions."

"When passed into the law, these measures would expand the investigative powers of government, allow the prevention and disruption of hostile operations and networks, and protect our sensitive information and critical infrastructure," the NSC said.