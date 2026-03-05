BFAR records 1.1 million bangus eggs during Blood Moon spawning in Zambales

During the rising of the Blood Moon, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR-3) Marine Fisheries Development Center recorded the successful spawning of sexually mature milkfish in the town of Masinloc, Zambales, on 3 March 2026.

The laying of eggs by the “sabalo,” or sexually mature milkfish, marked a milestone for the milkfish hatchery.

Under the implementation of the National Bangus Development Program (NBDP) by BFAR-3, led by Regional Director and National Bangus Focal Person Wilfredo Cruz, the hatchery collected a total of 1.1 million eggs from 27 February to 4 March 2026.

From the 150 breeders maintained in sea cages, it is estimated that around 951,000 viable eggs were produced, with a high fertilization rate of 86 percent.

Aside from the celestial phenomenon, the Blood Moon has a significant relation to the biological traits of bangus. The spawning of sabalo coincides with the lunar cycle, wherein the full moon signals the time for them to lay eggs.

Changes in light intensity and water movement during a full moon stimulate the hormonal system of fish, triggering spawning.

BFAR said the successful spawning event highlights continued efforts in science-based and efficient aquaculture management and reflects the collective push to ensure sufficient fish supply and strengthen the country’s food security.

With the help of science and natural cycles, BFAR-3 said it will continue to support the development of a strong and healthy bangus industry in the Philippines.

Bangus, or milkfish, remains the top aquaculture commodity in the Philippines, valued at P45.9 billion in 2023 with production reaching 355,400 metric tons, contributing 13.9 percent of the country’s total fisheries output.

Major production occurs in brackishwater ponds and fish cages, with key hubs including Dagupan City. The industry is gradually shifting toward hatchery-produced fry to improve sustainability.

BFAR is targeting the production of over one billion fry annually to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen domestic supply.

However, the industry continues to face challenges such as high feed costs, expensive fingerlings, environmental factors like pollution and water quality, and the need for improved aquaculture techniques.

Fingerlings currently cost around P2 per piece, while feed prices can reach P1,500 per cavan, factors that also influence the market price of bangus.