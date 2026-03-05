Photos

Bagong Balikbayan Act

Senator Raffy Tulfo chaired a Senate hearing on Committee in Migrant Worker in collaboration with Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, and Finance on Thursday, 5 March, 2026 in Pasay City. The hearing discussed “Bagong Balikbayan Act” aims to reintegrate the program supports returning OFWs in their transition from overseas employment to meaningful participation in the domestic economy, whether through entrepreneurship, formal employment, or further skills development. The discussion, where OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Cunanan and Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac is seen present, also inclues Migrant Workers Relations Commission Act, and Bagong Balikbayan Act. The proposed bill sights to institutionalize a comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable reintegration system for returning OFWs. Under this bill, economic reintegration through employment facilitation, job fairs, recognition of overseas-acquired skills and qualifications, and support for entrepreneurship shall be given priority. It also hopes for financial empowerment of OFWs shall also be given focus through the implementation of financial literacy programs, business development training, mentorship, and access to dedicated financing mechanisms. A measure that underscores the significance of social and psychosocial assistance by requiring the delivery of reintegration counseling and family support services.| Aram Lascano