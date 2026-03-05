A bigger ‘finding your North’ returns

“Finding Your North” returns on 14 and 15 March at Solaire Resort North, building on the success of its inaugural year and evolving into a signature annual event for Quezon City’s first and only luxury integrated resort.

This year’s edition strengthens Solaire Resort North’s position in the celebrations market by moving beyond venue showcasing to inspire meaningful, thoughtfully curated celebrations for every milestone in life, shaped by intention, luck and love.

Hosted in the resort’s Grand Ballroom, “Finding Your North” invites guests to step into an area transformed into a living showcase of what their future celebrations can be. From weddings and milestones to corporate and social gatherings, each moment becomes thoughtfully designed to invite joy, fortune, and build heartfelt connections in every celebration brought to life at Solaire Resort North.

More than a fair, “Finding Your North” is a celebration rooted in purpose, connection and care. It reflects Solaire Resort North’s commitment to creating spaces where ideas turn into lasting experiences. The gathering brings together a community of creatives, makers and visionaries whose collective work demonstrates how collaboration and intentional design can shape memorable experiences.