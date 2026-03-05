2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Parañaque condo complex

Two people were killed while four others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside Azure Urban Resort Residences in Parañaque City on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 7:59 p.m. on 4 March at a basketball court inside the condominium complex along West Service Road in Barangay Marcelo Green.

Initial police investigation showed that a group of residents were playing basketball when a man entered through the court’s main gate and suddenly fired multiple shots at the people inside.

Authorities said the gunman fired indiscriminately, causing panic among those at the court and hitting several individuals.

Two victims were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while four others who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to medical facilities and were reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday.

Police recovered several pieces of evidence at the crime scene, including fired cartridge cases, deformed bullets and metallic fragments believed to be from a 9mm firearm.

Follow-up operations are ongoing as authorities continue to track down the suspect, who remains at large.

Investigators are also reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the area and coordinating with nearby police units as part of a dragnet operation.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, a witness said the attack happened suddenly while residents were gathered at the court.

According to the witness, one of the victims was seated on the sidelines of the basketball court when the gunman entered and began shooting at players.

“He was the closest to the shooter and had his back turned when it happened,” the witness said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, some residents raised concerns on social media after posts about the incident reportedly disappeared from community pages.

Several residents claimed that information about the shooting was being removed online, prompting calls for transparency and clearer communication about the incident.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.