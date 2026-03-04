Visa waiver for Filipinos with US, Canada visas to Japan, Korea pushed

The Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) is pushing for the exemption of Filipinos holding valid United States or Canadian tourist visas from regular visa processing when traveling to Japan and Korea.

GTBA President Michelle Taylan, in a statement, said this means US and Canadian visa holders can apply online and get their visas instantly, similar to Turkey's policy.

"Essentially, it simplifies travel to Japan and Korea. If we want to be at par with other countries that are streamlining their tourism targets, we need to think in terms of what could lessen the friction for travelers. We have to remember that USA and Canada tourist visa holders have already gone through a stringent application process," Taylan said, noting that the advocacy would simplify travel and boost tourism.

In 2025, over 390,000 Filipinos traveled to the US and Canada, while over 660,000 visited Japan, and 190,000 flew to South Korea.

The tourism stakeholder believes the exemption would increase tourist arrivals, boost local economies, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Other countries with similar policies include Singapore, which exempts US, Canada, UK, and Schengen visa holders from visa requirements for Japan and Korea, and Turkey, which allows online visa applications for tourists with valid US visas.

Taylan stressed that the proposed exemption would reap good results, including an increase in tourist arrivals in Japan and Korea; a boost to local economies; stronger people-to-people ties and cultural understanding; and an elevation of the Philippines' passport standing (currently 73rd globally) by opening doors to more travel opportunities. It would also reduce administrative tasks among embassies and consulates, allowing them to focus on other critical responsibilities, and encourage other countries to promote the Philippines as a travel destination, potentially increasing inbound tourism.

Gov’t agencies’ backing

GTBA is seeking support from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Tourism, and is working with the Korean and Japanese embassies to push the initiative forward.

"It would be a win-win for Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. They would see an increase in tourist arrivals, boosting their local economies and creating new business opportunities, while Filipinos would enjoy easier travel, cultural exchange, and economic benefits from increased travel and trade," Taylan said.

"We know this initiative is not a straightforward process, and we're prepared to wait for Japan and Korea to consider our proposal. There's always a price to pay for progress, and we're willing to wait for it. We're not rushing into it, but at least there's something to look forward to, driven by our commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations and promoting mutual tourism growth," she said.

Japanese envoy meeting

Meanwhile, Taylan expressed her appreciation to Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya for welcoming them and extended special thanks to Consul Masakazu Yamazaki and Minister for Economic Affairs Yokota Naobumi for the discussion and for listening to them during their meeting at the Japanese Embassy.

"We met with the Japanese Embassy, and they were receptive to our proposal. It was a productive meeting, and we're grateful for their support and consideration," Taylan said.

The exemption would also support the Philippines' goal of promoting local destinations and enhancing its global image, potentially leading to increased inbound tourism and economic growth.