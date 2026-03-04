‘The other Marcos’ faces new raps

National Police Commission (Napolcom) commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan filed criminal complaints Wednesday against vlogger Norman Mangusin — also known as Francis Leo Marcos — alleging cyber libel and unjust vexation during a hearing at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Calinisan said the charges, which cite violations of Republic Act 1075, were filed in his personal capacity as a public official and citizen.

Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, chief of the Land Transportation Office, accompanied Calinisan during the filing to signal his support.

Lacanilao indicated he also intends to file a separate complaint against the vlogger.

Calinisan stressed that the legal move is rooted in accountability rather than a personal vendetta. He accused Mangusin of “weaponizing his clout” to malign government institutions and exploit ordinary citizens, including overseas Filipino workers.

“If he thinks that this is just about unjust vexation, then he is gravely mistaken,” Calinisan said. “This is the fight of the common Filipino... who lost money because of scams. This is also the fight of government institutions that were publicly maligned by a clout chaser.”

The commissioner dismissed any suggestion of a settlement or personal apology, stating that the government’s focus remains on the rule of law.

He also demanded that Mangusin show genuine remorse, publicly apologize to all victims and provide full indemnification for those affected by his online activities.

Calinisan described Wednesday’s filing as the initial step in a series of legal actions aimed at checking the abuse of influence and online harassment.

In a statement, Napolcom reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of government offices and pursuing justice for the public.