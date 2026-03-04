ROK’s Lee supports call to halt Middle East hostilities

The President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, has backed the encouragement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the cessation of conflicts in the Middle East, involving the world superpower, the United States, which is backing Israel against Iran.

“In today's meeting, President Marcos and I discussed not only the regional, but also the international situation, including the Middle East. We hope that peace and stability in the Middle East may be restored at an early date,” Lee said during the unveiling of a Joint Press Statement in Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, as part of his first state visit to the country.

Earlier in the day, Marcos Jr. urged countries involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East to have a ceasefire.

“Let me do it now, and if it will help, let’s hope that there’s a ceasefire and we, the Philippines, ask all parties to show restraint to bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” the President said.

Also on Tuesday, Russia, China, and Turkey called for an immediate end to the war, as the global economy is now being affected by the conflict.

China’s Double Standard?

Meanwhile, Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya, People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms, Liga Independencia Pilipinas, and the Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement, said China is showing a double standard when it comes to peace negotiations.

“China has strongly criticized the United States over its recent military strikes on Iran, accusing Washington of destabilizing the international order and violating sovereignty. A spokesperson for its Defense Ministry went as far as to call the U.S. a “war addict,” citing its history of military engagements and extensive overseas bases. Beijing followed with a call for respect for Iran’s territorial integrity and a return to dialogue,” he said.

Goitia said sovereignty is not a minor principle but a foundation of international order, especially for nations that rely on law rather than power for protection.

“Sovereignty is not a rhetorical device. It is a universal standard. If it is invoked as a principle, it must be honored everywhere. If China maintains that sovereignty must be respected in Iran, it must also respect Philippine sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

He added that in maritime zones, the tribunal recognized as belonging to the Philippines under international law, “Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly used water cannons against Filipino boats, obstructed lawful resupply missions, and conducted hazardous maneuvers. The 2016 arbitral ruling rejected the sweeping nine-dash line claim and affirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements.”

“China’s expansionism is not reactive diplomacy. It is deliberate strategic revisionism, executed through incremental encroachment, sustained maritime pressure, and calculated ambiguity,” he added.

He said that when a nation condemns coercion abroad while sustaining pressure within the Philippines’ lawful maritime zone, its appeal to sovereignty becomes selective, and selective application weakens the very legal order it claims to defend.

“True authority is earned through consistency. A nation cannot defend sovereignty in distant conflicts while undermining the lawful maritime rights of its neighbors. This is not about aligning with one global power over another. It is about upholding what has already been affirmed under international law,” he said.