Remulla: Political ambitions now a ‘disservice’ to the people

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday, 4 March, that thinking about political ambitions amid escalating local and international tensions is a “disservice” to the public.

In a press briefing, Remulla said lawmakers should focus on their work instead of political plans for the upcoming national elections.

“To think about political ambitions at this time is actually a disservice to the people,” he told reporters.

When asked about his plans in the next elections, the interior chief said running for the highest post in government remains an option.

“Yeah, it's an option. But there's so much work,” he said, citing the conflict in the Middle East and concerns related to the growing middle class.

Remulla earlier said that he may consider running for president if it will be a “one-on-one fight or a two way battle.”