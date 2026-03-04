Remulla: 12 Bulacan officials stranded in Dubai

Twelve local officials from Bulacan have been stranded in Dubai since 28 February after Iranian missiles struck the country, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Remulla said the group consists of 11 vice mayors and one mayor who traveled to Dubai last week.

“Umalis sila Wednesday last week. May travel authority naman. Mga vice mayors from Bulacan. Parang labing isa sila. So ngayon, stuck sila sa Dubai,” he said.

Reports indicated that the 11 vice mayors have already secured flight schedules for their return to the Philippines.

Remulla added that authorities are still verifying reports that the mayor may have traveled without the required travel authority.