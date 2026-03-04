PSC tells athletes: Please stay home

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is discouraging the national athletes from traveling overseas for training and competition due to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement yesterday, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said they are acting quickly to send home athletes affected by travel restrictions caused by the conflict between the United States and Iran.

“In view of the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its potential impact on international air routes and transportation corridors, the Philippine Sports Commission strongly discourages national teams, athletes, and sports personnel from undertaking non-essential travel abroad at this time,” Gregorio said.

“The evolving situation raises heightened safety and security concerns, including possible regional escalation, increased military activity, and rapidly changing security conditions, as already experienced by several teams abroad that are currently being assisted in arranging their return home.”

The PSC is working hard to send home the national chess team from Moscow after its connecting flight via Abu Dhabi was canceled.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is grateful for the PSC’s swift actions to help Filipino woodpushers composed of International Masters Mark Jay Bacojo, who won the bronze medal in the Russian Chess Crown Standard A tournament and clinched his first Grandmaster norm, IM Michael Concio Jr., FM Alekhine Nouri, NM Vince Angelo Medina and NM Joemel Narzabal, get home safely. Ivan Suing

“Because of their decisive action and genuine concern for our athletes, what could have been a prolonged and distressing situation was resolved with efficiency and care,” the NCFP said in a statement.

“Moments like this remind us that beyond competition and medals, what truly matters is the safety and welfare of our athletes. The PSC once again demonstrated that Filipino athletes are never alone — that their government stands firmly behind them, especially in times of crisis.”

Aside from the chess team, the PSC is also monitoring the situation to get other athletes like tennis player Casey Alcantara, who is competing in the ATP Challenger 50 tournament in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, safely back home.