PNP debunks fake work, class suspension post

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday dismissed a circulating social media post claiming a nationwide suspension of work and classes from 4 to 6 March due to an alleged security threat.

Nartatez clarified that the post has no official basis and did not come from any authorized government agency.

“At present, there is no verified security threat that would warrant such an advisory. The PNP remains in close coordination with concerned agencies to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order,” he said in a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He urged the public to stay calm and rely only on official government announcements. The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group is now tracing the source of the misleading post, with appropriate charges to be filed against those responsible. “Verify before sharing. Let us work together to prevent misinformation from disrupting public order,” Nartatez stressed.