Philippine Army undergoes annual inspection to assess readiness

The Philippine Army has begun its Annual General Inspection (AGI) 2026, a key evaluation aimed at assessing the operational readiness, leadership and administrative performance of its major units and offices.

Commanding General of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete welcomed the Office of the Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (OTIG-AFP) during the entrance briefing held at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on 3 March 2026.

During the briefing, Nafarrete highlighted the Army’s strong performance in the 2025 AGI, where the organization received an overall rating of 97.25 percent.

The Army chief said the result reflects the discipline and dedication of the Army’s officers, enlisted personnel and civilian human resource.

“The message was clear: Excellence is not a destination but an ongoing standard,” Nafarrete said.

He emphasized that the high rating also brings greater responsibility for the organization to maintain its achievements while continuing to improve areas that still require attention.

The Annual General Inspection is considered a cornerstone of the Philippine Army’s transparency and accountability framework.

The inspection evaluates how Army major units and offices carry out their mandates across several key performance areas, including leadership and management, mission accomplishment, morale and welfare, and discipline, law and order.

The AGI is conducted across all Armed Forces of the Philippines major service branches and units to measure operational readiness, mission accomplishments and the effectiveness of administrative systems and processes.

Officials said the evaluation helps ensure that military units remain capable of fulfilling their duties while maintaining professional standards within the armed forces.