Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur reservists reinforce Army divisions in CATEX Katihan

Reservists from Pangasinan and Ilocos Sur reinforced two Philippine Army divisions as part of the ongoing Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) “Katihan” 03-2026 being conducted across various training areas in Northern Luzon.

The exercise aims to demonstrate seamless reserve force integration and strengthen operational readiness.

In Pangasinan, 25 reservists and three enlisted personnel from the 104th Civic-Military Coordination Detachment joined training elements of the 7th Infantry Division during the Military Decision Making Process briefing and opening ceremony held in Barangay San Vicente, Burgos, Pangasinan.

Officials said the reservists’ participation highlighted their capacity to contribute to critical military planning processes.

At the same time, 33 reservists and two enlisted personnel from the 102nd Civic-Military Coordination Detachment joined participants from the 5th Infantry Division in division-level training activities in Ilocos Sur.

Meanwhile, reservists from the 102nd Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion carried out key activities at the Logistics Support Area at Paredes Air Station in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

Another reservist squad completed mortar gunnery exercises and pre-assessment activities for Observe Fire Procedures and Call for Fire drills.

Reservists also underwent Tactical Combat Casualty Care continuation training at the Local Support Area in Burgos.

Army officials said the seamless integration of reservists in the large-scale CATEX Katihan highlights the vital role of the reserve component as the base of expansion and as force multipliers for the Army’s regular units.