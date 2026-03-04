Panagbenga winners announced as festival blooms in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Winners of several competitions in this year’s Panagbenga or Baguio Flower Festival were announced on 4 March, recognizing participants who contributed to the celebration themed “Blooming without End.”

Festival organizers said that while winning is not the main goal, the competitions highlight the creativity and effort of participants who help bring the annual event to life.

The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) revealed the winners of the Grand Float Parade, one of the most anticipated highlights of the festival.

In the small float category, which had seven entries, the Zaparitas Garden Parrot Float won first place and received P100,000. Eureka Garden placed second with P50,000, while another Zaparitas Garden entry finished third with P30,000.

In the medium float category, also with seven entries, Chowking secured first place and P350,000 in prize money. Mang Inasal placed second with P250,000, while Palawan Pawnshop earned third place and P150,000.

The large float category, which had the biggest prizes and 11 entries, saw McDonald’s win first place and the P1 million top prize. Jollibee placed second with P400,000, while Chooks-to-Go finished third with P300,000.

All winning floats were recognized for reflecting the festival’s theme, “Blooming without End.”

In the Grand Street Dance Competition, Kayaw di Umili Ensemble received the highest overall merit in the Rhythm of the Highlands category, winning P110,000.

Meanwhile, Tribu Siglat Tinungbo Festival of La Union took first place in the Festival Dance category, earning P200,000.

Other winners were also announced in several design and landscaping contests.

Rhyno dDayog won first place in both the Upcycled Dish Garden and Floral Bouquet Design competitions, receiving P5,000 for each category.

In the school-based landscaping competition, Mil-an National High School won first place in the big garden category with P30,000, while Bakakeng Elementary School topped the small garden category with P25,000.

Organizers said the competitions showcase creativity, community participation and cultural pride that continue to define the Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City.