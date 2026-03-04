Pampanga cracks down on illegal cigarette ops

PAMPANGA — The Provincial Government held an inter-agency coordination meeting on Wednesday to address the rising problem of illegal cigarette manufacturing and storage in the province.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, who also chairs the Peace and Order Council, led the session alongside officials from the BIR Revenue Region, Regional Highway Patrol Unit 3, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, Department of the Interior and Local Government Pampanga, Philippine National Police Pampanga Provincial Office, Criminal Investigation and Detective Group, National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Pampanga.

“Tighter coordination is crucial to completely eliminate illegal operations that threaten the economy and public safety,” Pineda said, highlighting the importance of collaborative action. Former President and current Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also attended, expressing support for the province’s initiatives. Other key officials present included 2nd District Board Member Atty. Claire Lim, Executive Assistant IV Angelina Blanco, PGENRO Engr. Arthur Punsalan and PEO Engr. Noli Pangan.

Illegal cigarette operations in Pampanga have drawn national attention following raids in Mexico, San Simon and San Fernando. On 28 to 29 January, authorities shut down a factory in Barangay Panipuan, Mexico producing brands such as “Two Moon,” “Mighty,” and “Playboy,” arresting six Chinese nationals and rescuing 65 Filipino workers.

Additional raids in San Simon and San Fernando on 13 and 16 February uncovered warehouses containing over P70 million in illicit cigarettes and illegal production lines capable of producing P160 million daily.

Recent operations have seized equipment and raw materials worth more than P400 million, signaling a major crackdown on the province’s illegal cigarette network.