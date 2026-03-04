Palace urges House to fast-track BARMM election reset to 2026

Malacañang on Wednesday called for the immediate passage of a House measure to postpone the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to September 2026.

The move follows the Senate’s approval of Senate Bill No. 1823 on third and final reading, which seeks to reset the polls from their original March 2025 schedule.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. considers the conduct of the parliamentary elections an urgent priority.

Lagdameo cited that the president views the transition from an appointed interim authority to an elected parliament as a "historic and decisive step" in the peace process.

“The first BARMM parliamentary elections will be a historic moment not just for the region but for the entire nation,” Lagdameo said. “It is an opportunity for the Bangsamoro to shape their parliament directly and to prove that democracy here is strong.”

The measure was recently included in the administration’s priority legislative agenda during a meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Marcos previously indicated he is prepared to certify the bill as urgent to ensure it is enacted in time for the new 2026 target.

The proposed delay aims to align the regional transition with the peace framework established under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Officials argue the extension is necessary to ensure the regional government is fully prepared for a credible vote.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, whose chamber approved the bill unanimously, described the upcoming elections as a "decisive test" for the peace process.

“This is one step forward to achieving peace in the Bangsamoro region,” Zubiri said, adding that long-term stability requires a clear electoral mandate.

With the Senate version secured, the executive branch is now pressuring the House of Representatives to reconcile its version of the bill. The Palace maintained that swift legislative action is essential to allow the Commission on Elections and regional authorities enough time to prepare for the September 2026 start date.