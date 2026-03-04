NAPOLCOM exec files raps vs vlogger Mangusin

National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan on Wednesday said he personally filed criminal complaints against vlogger Norman Mangusin before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Calinisan said the complaints include Unjust Vexation and Cyber Libel in relation to Republic Act No. 1075, following allegations involving the vlogger, who reportedly used the President’s name as his online alias.

The commissioner clarified that the complaint was filed in his personal capacity as a public official and citizen, emphasizing that the move was meant to uphold accountability and prevent further victimization.

Joining Calinisan during the filing was Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), who also expressed support for the action.

Lacanilao said he also intends to file a separate complaint.

Calinisan stressed that the filing of charges is not driven by personal grievance but by the need to hold individuals accountable for alleged misconduct.

"If he (Mangusin) thinks that this is just about unjust vexation, then he is gravely mistaken. This is the fight of the common Filipino, the OFWs, na nawalan ng pera dahil sa panloloko. He weaponized his clout for the wrong purposes. This is also the fight of government institutions that were publicly maligned by a clout chaser," Calinisan said.

"We don't need his "forgiveness," as we are just doing our sworn duty. What we need is accountability. We need genuine remorse and full indemnification for all his victims. Identify them all and apologize to them directly in public," he added.

Calinisan also said the case aims to defend public institutions from malicious attacks carried out through online platforms.

He described the filing of complaints as the first step in a series of legal actions intended to address abuse of influence, online harassment and exploitation of ordinary citizens.

NAPOLCOM reiterated its commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the integrity of government institutions while ensuring justice for affected individuals.