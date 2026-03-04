Measure seeks WWII history school integration

The House of Representatives approved a bill on third and final reading that would mandate a comprehensive study of Philippine history during World War II as a core part of the higher education curriculum.

House Bill 7808 secured at least 250 votes, moving the measure forward with the goal of deepening historical awareness and preserving stories of national resistance among younger generations.

The legislation requires that the World War II component account for at least 50 percent of mandatory Philippine history subjects within the general education curriculum of all higher education institutions.

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos, one of the bill’s principal authors, said the measure ensures that national history is taught with “depth and seriousness.”

He cited that under the guidance of House Speaker Faustino Dy III, the House has maintained a disciplined focus on education reforms and civic formation.

The bill aims to transition the study of the war era from an optional discussion — often dependent on teacher preference or limited materials — into a central chapter of national memory. By mandating a significant portion of the semester to this period, proponents hope to ensure the sacrifices of the wartime generation are not overlooked.

The Commission on Higher Education will lead the implementation in close coordination with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, which operates under the Department of National Defense.