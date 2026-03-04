MASADA launches nationwide movement ahead 2028 elections

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A nationwide grassroots movement supporting Vice President Sara Duterte is set to launch this week as the Masa–Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) begins organizing supporters across the country ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

MASADA, in a statement, announced that the alliance will officially launch tomorrow in Gitagum, Misamis Oriental, marking the start of a nationwide campaign aimed at consolidating support from the over 32 million Filipinos who voted for Duterte during the 2022 national elections.

MASADA has already established more than 100 regional convenor groups across the country, with organizers working at the provincial, municipal, and barangay levels to mobilize grassroots support.

“The launch of MASADA represents the beginning of a broad national movement that seeks to unite supporters across sectors who believe in Vice President Sara Duterte’s leadership and vision for the country,” the statement said.

Benito Ranque, MASADA convenor, told The Daily Tribune that organizing efforts will focus on strengthening community-level networks and engaging citizens in discussions on key national issues.

Among the concerns expected to be highlighted during MASADA’s nationwide engagements are the impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Duterte, the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against former President Rodrigo Duterte, and issues surrounding public infrastructure governance, including flood control projects.

“These issues have generated significant public concern and will form part of the national discourse as citizens assess the direction of leadership and governance in the country,” he said.

The alliance expects its membership to expand significantly in the coming months as organizing efforts intensify across the regions.

Vice President Duterte has officially announced her intention to seek the presidency in the 2028 national elections, a development that has already begun shaping early political alignments among supporters and organizations across the country.

The MASADA launch event in Misamis Oriental is expected to gather organizers and supporters from several Mindanao provinces as the alliance formally begins its nationwide sorties.