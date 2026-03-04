Photos

Mark Villar Pushes for OFW Remittances

Senator Mark Villar pushes protection of OFW remittances co-sponsoring the Overseas Filipino Workers Remittance Protection Act in recognition of the vital contributions of off shore workers of the country. The senator also highlighted the contributions to the Philippine economy that in 2025 alone, remittances hit an all-time high of $35.63 billion USD, accounting for approximately 7.3% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sponsored legislative measure aims to safeguard the hard-earned money of over 10 million Filipinos abroad by regulating remittance fees, ensuring consumer safeguards, enhancing transparency in foreign exchange, and mandating financial literacy for OFWs and their families. | Aram Lascano, SPPA POOL