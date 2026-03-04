Mandaluyong fire victims receive needed aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Barangay Addition Hills to provide emergency relief to 107 families displaced by a recent fire. Go conducted an on-site assessment of the damage, meeting with residents at the “ground zero” of the blaze.

During the visit, the lawmaker stressed the importance of personal oversight to ensure that the immediate needs of disaster victims are met. The senator cited his long-standing connection to the community, citing frequent visits to the densely populated area for similar fire incidents since 2018.

“Do not lose hope,” Go told the affected families. “We can replace belongings and earn back money through hard work, but money cannot buy back a life. What is important is that we help one another.”

The relief operation, coordinated with barangay captain Carlito Cernal and local officials, provided families with food packs, vitamins, water containers and clothing. Go’s team also distributed sports equipment and financial assistance, while select residents received bicycles, mobile phones, and watches to assist with their livelihoods.

Go used the visit to highlight legislative efforts focused on disaster preparedness, specifically Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. As the principal author of the law, Go noted that it mandates the creation of permanent, fully equipped evacuation centers in every municipality to move away from the temporary use of schools and basketball courts.

He also cited the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he co-sponsored to upgrade firefighting equipment and training.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also urged residents to utilize the Malasakit Center at the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong. He noted that the 167 centers nationwide, established under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, serve as one-stop shops to help indigent patients reduce hospital expenses.