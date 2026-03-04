LTO summons reckless driver of government vehicle

A driver of a pickup truck which was said to be linked to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources was handed a show cause order by the Land Transportation Office this Wednesday.

In the video shared on social media, a Nissan Navara can be seen carrying at the back of vehicle what the concerned netizen said were employees of the DENR.

The LTO maintained that this incident was a clear violation of one of its provisions under Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 which lists “Allowing passengers on top or cover of a motor vehicle except in a truck helper” as a traffic violation.

The person registered as the designated driver of the Navara also faces a 90-day preventive suspension on their driver’s license and was asked to submit a written explanation on why they should not be seen as an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

A hearing at the department's main office along East Avenue in Quezon City was also scheduled on March 10 that the driver was ordered to attend.

“Ang LTO ay nanawagan sa lahat ng motorista na sumunod sa mga batas trapiko upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng lahat sa kalsada,” the LTO’s post read.