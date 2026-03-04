LandBank nets record profit in 2025

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) reported its strongest financial performance to date in 2025, posting a 24 percent increase in net income to P43.98 billion, driven by continued expansion in lending to key sectors.

The government bank said its loan portfolio for agriculture, fisheries and rural development (AFRD) grew 9 percent to P896.61 billion, reinforcing its mandate to finance farmers, fisherfolk and rural enterprises while sustaining profitability.

Digital banking transactions likewise surged, with the bank processing around 800 million transactions in 2025, reflecting a 27 percent increase in volume and a 30 percent rise in value to P4.41 trillion.

LandBank also reported an expanded nationwide presence, ending 2025 with 10,412 service touchpoints across the country. These include 615 branches and branch-lite units, 3,268 automated teller machines, 3,882 ATMs located in partner 7-Eleven stores, 236 cash deposit machines, and 1,011 Landbankasama partner outlets.

Earlier this year, the bank also tapped the capital markets, raising P50 billion through its Agriculture, Sustainability, Environment, and Socioeconomic Development (ASENSO) Bonds, which attracted strong investor demand and recorded the highest retail participation for the instrument to date.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go, who also chairs LandBank, said the record results underscore the institution’s role in supporting national development.

“LandBank’s landmark performance in 2025 reinforces its role in expanding affordable financing, supporting priority sectors, and driving growth in communities across the country,” Go said.