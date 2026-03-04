Hypocrisy bloc

Former cadres of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who formed themselves into a group called Kontra-Kwento have publicly called out their comrades in Congress, whom they claimed were applying a double standard and political shamelessness after the Makabayan bloc of lawmakers was linked to questionable flood control fund disbursements.
Demanding that “Should All Those Involved Be Held Accountable? Makabayan Bloc Linked to Flood Control Scam,” Kontra-Kwento listed a host of partylist members who purportedly had “ghost” flood control projects.
A joint affidavit claimed that large sums of money, transported in suitcases, were distributed in connection with projects that reportedly existed only on paper despite billions allocated in the national budget for flood mitigation.
The allegations involving the left-wing legislators exposed a striking irony: the same political figures who built their careers denouncing the pork barrel, ghost projects and corruption are now accused of involvement in similar schemes.
Kontra-Kwento also took aim at leftist groups that dismissed the allegations as a diversionary tactic, arguing that automatically branding accusations as political distractions avoids addressing the substance of the claims.
If the former lawmakers are innocent, the appropriate response would be full transparency and cooperation with the investigation, not a reflexive dismissal, the group said.
It acknowledged that no court has ruled on the allegations and that documentary evidence has not yet been publicly presented. The claims remain subject to legal scrutiny.