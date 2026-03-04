Hypocrisy bloc

Former cadres of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who formed themselves into a group called Kontra-Kwento have publicly called out their comrades in Congress, whom they claimed were applying a double standard and political shamelessness after the Makabayan bloc of lawmakers was linked to questionable flood control fund disbursements.

Demanding that “Should All Those Involved Be Held Accountable? Makabayan Bloc Linked to Flood Control Scam,” Kontra-Kwento listed a host of partylist members who purportedly had “ghost” flood control projects.

A joint affidavit claimed that large sums of money, transported in suitcases, were distributed in connection with projects that reportedly existed only on paper despite billions allocated in the national budget for flood mitigation.