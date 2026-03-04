House OKs bill strengthening WWII study in colleges

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill requiring a more comprehensive study of Philippine history during World War II to be integrated into the higher education curriculum.

The measure secured at least 250 votes in the Lower House.

House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos of Ilocos Norte said the chamber continues to advance key legislation on education, civic formation and national development under the leadership of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III.

“The House has been moving key education reforms with discipline, and this bill ensures our history is taught with the depth and seriousness it deserves,” Marcos, one of the principal authors of the measure, said.

Under House Bill No. 7808, a comprehensive study of Philippine history during World War II will be integrated into the mandatory Philippine History subject under the general education curriculum of higher education institutions.

The bill mandates that the World War II component should cover at least 50 percent of the mandatory Philippine History course, highlighting the period as a central chapter of national history rather than a supplementary topic dependent on time or available materials.

Lawmakers said the measure aims to deepen historical awareness among students while preserving stories of sacrifice, resistance and nation-building for future generations.

Implementation of the proposed law will be led by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in coordination with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) under the Department of National Defense.

The partnership is expected to link curriculum development with ongoing efforts to preserve historical records and veterans’ narratives from the wartime period.

The bill also encourages higher education institutions to maintain adequate books, references and learning materials related to World War II in their libraries and resource centers.

Meanwhile, CHED will be tasked to issue the implementing rules and regulations within 180 days from the law’s effectivity.