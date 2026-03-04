‘Family Feud’ marks fourth year with blockbuster celebrity matchups

Family Feud celebrates its fourth anniversary with a month-long lineup of star-packed episodes.

Bannered by Dingdong Dantes, the hit game show is pulling out all the stops, welcoming major names from television, film, social media, sports and the arts for an all-out anniversary spectacle.

Among the much-anticipated highlights is the return of the hosts of It’s Showtime to the game stage. Leading their spirited squad is the Vice Ganda, joined by Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro, Darren Espanto, Ryan Bang, Cianne Domingo, Jackie Gonzaga and Amy Perez for what promises to be a riotous showdown.

Fan favorites will also take center stage — from the beloved Sexbomb moms to winners of PBB Celebrity Collab 2.0, as well as real-life couple Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino, who are set to compete alongside friends from the modeling world.

In a rare treat for viewers, screen veterans Hilda Koronel and Eugene Domingo are teaming up with fellow industry stalwarts Dina Bonnevie, Carmi Martin, Bembol Roco and Rez Cortez, raising the stakes with their combined star power.

Digital darling Small Laude and her sons PJ, Michael and Tim are also entering the fray against viral comedy group Beks Battalion, composed of Chad Kinis, MC Muah, Lassy and Beki Velo.

Representing the worlds of high art and athletics, ballet icon Lisa Macuja faces off with basketball standout Ricci Rivero in a battle that blends grace and grit. Adding to the month’s feel-good moments is a special kiddie edition featuring charming young beauty queens.

Beyond the celebrity clashes, the show is also expanding its “Guess More, Win More” promo in gratitude to its loyal audience. Viewers tuning in to GMA’s afternoon and primetime programs can answer featured questions during commercial breaks for a chance to win part of P500,000 in weekly prizes.