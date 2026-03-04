Eduardo Año files raps vs. 18 ‘ex-Marines,’ Levito Baligod, Mike Defensor

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año has filed a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against 18 individuals who claimed themselves as “ex-marines,” along with lawyer Levito Baligod and former congressman Mike Defensor, over allegations of unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances.

In an ambush interview, Año strongly denied accusations linking him to alleged irregular activities, describing the claims as fabricated and malicious.

“Never in our lives na nagkaroon kami ngayon. Much more, natanggap ako ng paperbag. Napaka-ano naman ’yon (receiving paperboy. That’s strange)” Año said, dismissing allegations that he received a “paper bag” supposedly containing money or favors.

Año emphasized his long record in public service, citing his tenure as Armed Forces chief of staff and later as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

He reiterated his longstanding policy of “no take, no give.”

“Nung ako ay DILG secretary, ang aking policy ngayon, no take, no give. Maraming na taya doon na pina-soli ko. That’s not my style (When I was DILG secretary, my policy has always been: no take, no give. Many [things] were offered to me that I returned. That’s not my style),” he said.

“Isa lang ang aking… love of country. I do not play politics (I have only one… love of country. I do not play politics),” he added.

The National Security Adviser said he has no plans to run for any elected position and maintains that his focus is solely on serving the country.

“I will never run in any elected position. Trabaho lang ako para sa ating bansa, makatulong sa ating mga kababayan (am just working for our country, to help our fellow citizens). That’s all,” Año added.

Who manipulated?

He admitted being angered by what he called “malicious imputations,” asserting that the allegations were manipulated to implicate him.

“Nagmanipulate at nagsinungaling sila (They manipulated and lied) to implicate me. For what purpose? Really, I don’t know,” Año said, believing that the truth may eventually come out as the respondents speak up.

Año noted that some of the ex-marines were under his command when he served as Armed Forces chief of staff. He said he never instructed them to lie or fabricate stories.

“Magkakasama kami lumalaban sa mga kalaban ng estado… wala akong pakialam sa mga issues nila (We fought together against the enemies of the state… I have no concern about their issues), but they maligned my name, they invented false stories,”he said.

The complaint names all 18 ex-marines as respondents, along with Baligod and Defensor. Año alleged that Defensor admitted to providing vehicles to help secure local addresses for the group.

“Kasi inamin ni Mike Defensor na tinulungan niya. Siya nag-provide ng sasakyan (Because Mike Defensor admitted that he helped. He provided the vehicles),” Año said.

Año appealed to the public to exercise discernment and avoid believing unverified information.

“Sa public, I ask for your discernment. Huwag muna kayo basta-basta maniwala sa mga fake news o ang mga impormasyon na hindi pa nabe-verify (Don’t just readily believe fake news or information that hasn’t been verified yet),” he said.

He also questioned the affidavits presented against him, claiming they lacked substantial evidence.

“Pag nakita ninyo ang affidavit, isang linya, ni walang anumang katiting na ebidensya (When you look at the affidavit, it’s just one line, without any shred of evidence),” Año said.

“Hindi ko nga alam ano itsura ng paper bag na ’yan—siopao ba laman niyan o whatever—siopao ba laman nyan o whatever (don’t even know what that paper bag looked like—whether it had siopao in it or whatever),” he went on.

Addressing the former Marines directly, Año urged them to tell the truth and resist manipulation.

“Sabihin ninyo kung ano ang totoo. Huwag kayo magpamanipulate. Kung kasinungalingan ang sinabi ninyo, kakarmahin kayo (Tell the truth. Don’t be manipulated. If what you said is a lie, you will face the consequences),” he said.