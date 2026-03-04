Davao’s best catch

Morning Catch, Discovery Samal’s seafood destination, turns the island’s best catch into the kind of meal that’s worth the trip from Davao.

Here, today’s locally-sourced fish, prawns, crabs and shellfish take the spotlight, cooked exactly how you like — grilled, fried, or gently steamed — and finished with bright, familiar Asian flavors of ginger, soy, chili, citrus and fragrant aromatics.

Come for the catch-of-the-day and stay for the seaside setting, an easy, sunlit lunch that stretches into the afternoon, or a shoreline dinner that feels like a mini escape.

If you’re craving seafood that tastes like it just left the ocean, Morning Catch is your best reason to travel to Samal Island.

Market Specials put the day’s catch up front in straightforward, aroma-driven preparations. The charcoal roasted catch of the day comes with pandan and lemongrass, finished with a chili garlic dip for clean, savory heat.

For a lighter approach, the steamed catch is layered with ginger, leeks, shiitake, premium soy sauce and coriander.

There’s lapu-lapu for diners who want a crisp bite, finished with chili sauce or a sweet-and-sour glaze, plus grilled stuffed squid when the table wants variety without over-ordering.

For diners coming in for a long lunch or an unhurried dinner, Morning Catch offers an easy reason to stay a little longer — fresh seafood, Asian-forward flavors, and a setting that feels like a mini escape.

Morning Catch is on Level 1 beside the beach club at Discovery Samal.