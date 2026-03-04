Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Unexpected sweet vibes from an old crush or partner, like suddenly liking your post or sending a nostalgic photo.
Health: Energy is somewhat up and down. Do short breathing exercises.
Career: Minor rumors or gossip may arise in the team. Ignore them and focus on your deliverables.
Wealth: Be careful with online lending apps, no interest loans, or investment schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a Pi Yao keychain or a small mirror in your bag.
OX
Love: Steady and comforting energy is present. It is a perfect time to send a good morning message.
Health: Energy is reliable. Maintain a consistent routine.
Career: Hard work is recognized. Steady progress in tasks is expected.
Wealth: Financial flow is stable. A good day to save or check pending payments like bills or tuition.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal on the north side of your workspace for calm energy and protection from fake rumors or scams.
TIGER
Love: Flirty and bold energy is present.
Health: High stamina is perfect for energetic breaks.
Career: Courageous ideas shine. Pitch your ideas to your boss.
Wealth: Small lucky opportunities may appear, like promotions or gigs.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and protection from tempting scams or gossip.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle romantic energy surrounds you. A sudden thoughtful text or shared memory may lead to deeper miss you.
Health: Emotional sensitivity is high. Do light meditation or journaling to release stress.
Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Focus on personal tasks or collaborations and avoid gossip.
Wealth: Be cautious with spending or lending.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Place pink quartz on your phone case or desk for harmony and gentle protection against gossip.
DRAGON
Love: Intense and magnetic energy is present. Deep flirty conversations or eye contact can be exciting.
Health: Powerful energy. Hydrate and stay active for a high energy day.
Career: Leadership opportunities may arise. Take the chance to shine, but verify information to avoid scams.
Wealth: Positive financial openings may appear. Be wise in deals and cautious of loan schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Keep a dragon charm for power and sharp intuition against fake offers.
SNAKE
Love: Subtle chemistry is present. Trust your intuition with a special someone and enjoy quiet moments, but pause if there are online red flags.
Health: Balance is good. Relax and prioritize hydration and rest.
Career: Strategic thinking pays off. Plan carefully and double check sources to avoid gossip or scams.
Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small outflows and be cautious of promises with no repayment.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 2
Advice: Keep a jade snake figurine on your table for wisdom.
HORSE
Love: Passionate adventure is present. A spontaneous flirty idea may be exciting, but do not rush.
Health: Energy is high but rest is needed. Take short rests.
Career: Fast paced changes may occur. Go with the flow.
Wealth: Upward potential is present. Be strict about online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Wear white or silver accessories with a Pi Yao.
GOAT
Love: Soft nurturing energy is present. Sweet acts of kindness win hearts and cozy real connections over gossip.
Health: Peace is needed. Gentle meditation or breaks help recharge.
Career: Empathetic flow supports collaboration. Avoid drama circles.
Wealth: Attracting blessings is possible. Focus on positive actions and beware of suspicious deals.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a purple crystal for inner peace and clear judgment.
MONKEY
Love: Cheeky and witty energy is strong. Banter may lead to fun moments, but avoid sharing too much personal information in online flirting.
Health: Mind is quick. Take eye breaks from screens and limit exposure to online drama.
Career: Clever solutions pay off. Share wisely and double check to avoid scams.
Wealth: Quick lucky spots appear. Be cautious of easy money traps.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Keep a monkey charm for witty luck and fast scam detection.
ROOSTER
Love: Straightforward yet sweet energy is present. Genuine conversations deepen bonds, do not react to rumors.
Health: Eat nutritious meals to maintain steady energy.
Career: Precision is high. Be methodical and ignore gossip.
Wealth: Efforts pay off. Do not lend money without clear terms.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a gold snake or monkey effigy for confidence and clarity against gossip.
DOG
Love: Devoted and comforting energy makes quality time feel secure and loving.
Health: Fresh air is healing. Walks help with renewal.
Career: Team support is strong. Rely on true allies.
Wealth: Finances are reliable. Plan ahead and be cautious with lending.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a horse figurine on your work table for faithful protection.
PIG
Love: Warm and cozy energy is present. Thoughtful moments melt hearts.
Health: Relax and enjoy simple pleasures to recharge.
Career: Kindness returns. Help wisely and avoid scams.
Wealth: Pleasant surprises may come. Positive energy attracts good outcomes, but be cautious of too good offers.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 8
Advice: Keep a charm in the wealth area for safe harmony.