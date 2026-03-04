SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (5 March 2026)
RAT

Love: Unexpected sweet vibes from an old crush or partner, like suddenly liking your post or sending a nostalgic photo.

Health: Energy is somewhat up and down. Do short breathing exercises.

Career: Minor rumors or gossip may arise in the team. Ignore them and focus on your deliverables.

Wealth: Be careful with online lending apps, no interest loans, or investment schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a Pi Yao keychain or a small mirror in your bag.

OX

Love: Steady and comforting energy is present. It is a perfect time to send a good morning message.

Health: Energy is reliable. Maintain a consistent routine.

Career: Hard work is recognized. Steady progress in tasks is expected.

Wealth: Financial flow is stable. A good day to save or check pending payments like bills or tuition.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal on the north side of your workspace for calm energy and protection from fake rumors or scams.

TIGER

Love: Flirty and bold energy is present.

Health: High stamina is perfect for energetic breaks.

Career: Courageous ideas shine. Pitch your ideas to your boss.

Wealth: Small lucky opportunities may appear, like promotions or gigs.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and protection from tempting scams or gossip.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle romantic energy surrounds you. A sudden thoughtful text or shared memory may lead to deeper miss you.

Health: Emotional sensitivity is high. Do light meditation or journaling to release stress.

Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Focus on personal tasks or collaborations and avoid gossip.

Wealth: Be cautious with spending or lending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz on your phone case or desk for harmony and gentle protection against gossip.

DRAGON

Love: Intense and magnetic energy is present. Deep flirty conversations or eye contact can be exciting.

Health: Powerful energy. Hydrate and stay active for a high energy day.

Career: Leadership opportunities may arise. Take the chance to shine, but verify information to avoid scams.

Wealth: Positive financial openings may appear. Be wise in deals and cautious of loan schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Keep a dragon charm for power and sharp intuition against fake offers.

SNAKE

Love: Subtle chemistry is present. Trust your intuition with a special someone and enjoy quiet moments, but pause if there are online red flags.

Health: Balance is good. Relax and prioritize hydration and rest.

Career: Strategic thinking pays off. Plan carefully and double check sources to avoid gossip or scams.

Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small outflows and be cautious of promises with no repayment.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a jade snake figurine on your table for wisdom.

HORSE

Love: Passionate adventure is present. A spontaneous flirty idea may be exciting, but do not rush.

Health: Energy is high but rest is needed. Take short rests.

Career: Fast paced changes may occur. Go with the flow.

Wealth: Upward potential is present. Be strict about online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Wear white or silver accessories with a Pi Yao.

GOAT

Love: Soft nurturing energy is present. Sweet acts of kindness win hearts and cozy real connections over gossip.

Health: Peace is needed. Gentle meditation or breaks help recharge.

Career: Empathetic flow supports collaboration. Avoid drama circles.

Wealth: Attracting blessings is possible. Focus on positive actions and beware of suspicious deals.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a purple crystal for inner peace and clear judgment.

MONKEY

Love: Cheeky and witty energy is strong. Banter may lead to fun moments, but avoid sharing too much personal information in online flirting.

Health: Mind is quick. Take eye breaks from screens and limit exposure to online drama.

Career: Clever solutions pay off. Share wisely and double check to avoid scams.

Wealth: Quick lucky spots appear. Be cautious of easy money traps.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Keep a monkey charm for witty luck and fast scam detection.

ROOSTER

Love: Straightforward yet sweet energy is present. Genuine conversations deepen bonds, do not react to rumors.

Health: Eat nutritious meals to maintain steady energy.

Career: Precision is high. Be methodical and ignore gossip.

Wealth: Efforts pay off. Do not lend money without clear terms.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a gold snake or monkey effigy for confidence and clarity against gossip.

DOG

Love: Devoted and comforting energy makes quality time feel secure and loving.

Health: Fresh air is healing. Walks help with renewal.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on true allies.

Wealth: Finances are reliable. Plan ahead and be cautious with lending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a horse figurine on your work table for faithful protection.

PIG

Love: Warm and cozy energy is present. Thoughtful moments melt hearts.

Health: Relax and enjoy simple pleasures to recharge.

Career: Kindness returns. Help wisely and avoid scams.

Wealth: Pleasant surprises may come. Positive energy attracts good outcomes, but be cautious of too good offers.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a charm in the wealth area for safe harmony.

