Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Unexpected sweet vibes from an old crush or partner, like suddenly liking your post or sending a nostalgic photo.

Health: Energy is somewhat up and down. Do short breathing exercises.

Career: Minor rumors or gossip may arise in the team. Ignore them and focus on your deliverables.

Wealth: Be careful with online lending apps, no interest loans, or investment schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a Pi Yao keychain or a small mirror in your bag.