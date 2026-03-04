Curlee Discaya seeks release to reunite with children

Contractor Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya II, who was cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon panel for allegedly lying about his wife's absence during the hearing on 18 September 2025, has appealed to Senate President Vicente Sotto III to grant him freedom and allow him to spend time and reunite with his children after more than five months of being apart.

Discaya made the appeal in a handwritten letter dated 2 March and addressed it to Sotto through Sen. Panfilo Lacson Sr., the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

"With deepest humility and respect, I write this letter to earnestly appeal to your compassionate consideration for my possible release from my detention in Senate," he wrote.

"For more than (5) months since 18 September 2025, I have remained under detention. Each passing day weighs heavily on me not only because of the loss of my freedom, but because of the longing of a parent whose heart aches for his children."

Discaya noted that what pains him most is the thought that both of his children's parents are currently deprived of liberty. His wife, Sarah Discaya, is detained in Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu, while he remains in detention at the Senate.

"As a father, there is no greater anguish than knowing that my children are growing up without their parents by their side—no embrace, no guidance, and no comfort during moments when they need us the most," Discaya said.

He also assured the Senate that he will fully comply with any summons or call of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, adding that he had no intention of fleeing any investigation.

"I am ready and willing to appear in all hearings and to cooperate completely because I firmly believe that we have no ghost projects, and that all projects were properly implemented," Discaya said.

"Should the Senate find that there are other ways by which I can still be of service in the pursuit of truth and justice, I humbly express my willingness to help in any capacity. I am more than ready to cooperate, for I trust that the truth will ultimately prevail," the contractor added.

Discaya further said that "this appeal is not made to escape accountability, but to ask mercy, humanity, and fairness so that I may be given the chance to reunite with my children, to guide them, and to fulfill my role as a father while continuing to respect and submit to the authority of the Senate."

In a separate letter dated 28 February, Discaya also asked the Senate to allow him to get a medical check-up at a hospital.

Discaya has appealed to the Senate to grant his request to undergo a medical executive check-up, “including complete blood chemistry test (CBC), chest x-ray, and a heart check-up at the nearest government or private hospitals."

He said he has been suffering from frozen shoulders, lower back pain, and difficulty breathing, particularly during nighttime.

He added that this condition has not only caused physical pain but has also brought anxiety and sleepless nights, fearing that his condition may worsen without proper medical attention.

Discaya earlier expressed his deep frustration with the government, claiming that despite exposing the corruption in flood control projects, he and other contractors have been punished, while politicians allegedly involved remain untouched.

He said he feels he has sacrificed everything — including his safety and reputation — to expose a system that exploits both the people and contractors.

Discaya has denied that they have ghost projects, insisting that all of their projects were properly implemented.

The contractor also expressed regret about naming politicians who allegedly received kickbacks because this is what they got for exposing government corruption.