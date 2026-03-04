CIDG arrests alleged gunrunner in Quezon, seizes six firearms

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested an alleged gunrunner in Barangay Pury, San Antonio, Quezon on 28 February 2026 and confiscated several unlicensed firearms.

The CIDG said the arrest resulted from the implementation of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, as well as Oplan Paglalansag Omega.

Authorities identified the suspect as “Soni,” a 49-year-old male who was allegedly involved in gunrunning activities in San Antonio and nearby cities and municipalities in Quezon province.

Police said the suspect was found in possession and control of six firearms without the necessary permits or licenses, making the possession illegal under the law.

Recovered during the operation were three caliber .45 pistols, two caliber .38 revolvers and one 9mm pistol, along with magazines and ammunition.

The suspect was charged before the National Prosecution Service for violation of Republic Act No. 10591.

CIDG leadership commended PLTCOL Ganaban C. Ali, regional chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 4A, and the CIDG Quezon Provincial Field Unit led by PLTCOL Rix S. Villareal for the successful operation and seizure of the firearms.

Authorities said the confiscation of the weapons highlights the unit’s commitment to preventing crimes by removing illegal firearms from circulation.